Weekend Projects That Could Make You Financially Independent in 5 Years

No one wants to work 9 to 5 forever. To get yourself out of the toxic corporate life, you can use your weekends wisely. These projects can give you financial freedom:
You can write blogs about something you love. Monetise your blogs with ads, affiliate links, and subscriptions. This can help you generate money.
You can create an eBook, an online course, or templates. Create it with free software and then sell it for a good price.
You can learn designing, copywriting, coding, and video editing skills from free courses available on the web and then sell these courses online. This can build your portfolio and can pay you well.
Thrifting is all the trend these days. You can buy old things at low prices and sell them at high prices. Start buying books, electronics, or vintage things that can be sold later at high prices on e-commerce websites.
You can start with a YouTube channel or podcast on the things you like. You don’t need millions of views. Even unpopular niche audiences can help you earn a passive income through loyal followings.
These Projects can generate multiple income sources. With consistency, weekend work can help you generate a lot of money and can give you freedom for the next five years.