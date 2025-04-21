Want Better Sleep? Try the 10-3-2-1-0 Method

Apr 21, 2025, 11:34 AM
Introduction

The 10-3-2-1-0 method is a simple, structured approach to improve sleep quality by creating healthy habits and routines leading up to bedtime.

10 Hours Before Bed: No More Caffeine

Caffeine can stay in your system for hours, disrupting your ability to fall asleep. Avoid coffee, tea, energy drinks, or other caffeinated beverages 10 hours before your planned bedtime.

3 Hours Before Bed: No More Heavy Meals or Alcohol

Eating large meals or drinking alcohol close to bedtime can cause discomfort, indigestion, or disrupt your sleep cycle.

2 Hours Before Bed: No More Work or Stressful Tasks

Engaging in work or stressful activities can keep your mind active, making it harder to wind down. Stop working, checking emails, or doing anything that causes stress.

1 Hour Before Bed: No More Screens

The blue light emitted by phones, tablets, and computers can interfere with melatonin production, the hormone that regulates sleep.

0: The Number of Times You Hit Snooze in the Morning

Hitting snooze disrupts your sleep cycle and can leave you feeling groggy. Set your alarm for the time you need to wake up and get out of bed immediately.

