Vegan Vs Vegetarian: Which Diet is Better for Bodybuilding?

Plant-based diets fuel your workouts. Here is a comparison between vegan and vegetarian lifestyles for muscle-building.
A vegan diet is about avoiding all animal products. You have to rely on only plant-based diets like legumes, tofu, soya, nuts and grains for protein.
Vegetarians can still consume eggs, plant-based and dairy-based products, which are easier to get protein targets.
Both diets can support nutrient intake, lean gains and fast recovery. It depends on how you plan your diet and consume it.
Vegans may need B12, iron, and omega-3 supplements. On the other hand, vegetarians often get enough protein from eggs and milk.
It’s about your planning and your preferences. Vegetarians may find it easier due to egg intake, but dedicated vegans can find it difficult. Both options can build muscle without meat.
