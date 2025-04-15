Try These 6 Tiny Seeds With Massive Protein Punch

Chia seeds are tiny yet rich in protein and fibre. Just one ounce provides 4.7gm of protein. It is good for digestion and weight management. It can also build muscle, promote heart health and boost energy.
These little seeds are also loaded with vitamin E, fatty acids, omega-6, omega-3 fats and protein. Its intake is good for heart health and minimising inflammation.
Pumpkin seeds are packed with protein, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. You can add seeds to smoothies, yoghurt or baked goods for an energy boost that lasts. It is good for immunity and provides energy.
Sesame seeds contain antioxidants, vitamins (B, E), protein, and minerals. It is good for lowering cholesterol levels, bone health and heart health.
Sunflower Seeds are a good source of proteins, vitamins and minerals. You can use them in your salad and mix into oatmeal. It is good for immunity and reduces blood pressure level.
Flaxseeds are a good source of protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. It can aid you to protect arteries, control blood pressure and maintain sugar levels in the body.
