Top 5 Herbal Teas That Help Burn Fat Naturally

Green tea is composed of leaves and buds of the Camellia sinensis. It is rich in antioxidants, catechins, and polyphenols. It can help you aid your immune system and burn your calories.
Oolong is a semi-oxidised Chinese tea. It is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, potassium, and minerals. It can help in boosting your energy and burning fat.
Black tea is an oxidised tea made from leaves of the shrub Camellia sinensis with strong flavours. It is rich in caffeine, antioxidants, and polyphenols. Its antioxidant properties can help you burn your fats.
A herbal tea made from ginger root, this tea is rich in gingerols, shogaols, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This tea is good for digestion, relieving nausea, motion sickness, and burning calories.
Hibiscus tea is made from the crimson or magenta-colored calyces of the roselle flower. It can give you a cranberry-like flavor while drinking. It is rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanin which can help you burn calories.