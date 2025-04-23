Tired of Poha Every Morning? Try These 6 Light Alternatives

Forget about your daily poha; if you want to try something light, refreshing, and different, here are six appetizing recipes to send you off on a great start!
A South Indian classic prepared with semolina (rava), vegetables, and spices. It is light, filling, and can be made very customizable. All it needs is a squeeze of lemon and a side of coconut chutney.
A soft and steamed idli served with tangy sambar makes it a very healthy and light breakfast. It is easily digestible and protein-packed. Serve with coconut chutney for complete satisfaction.
Say bye to sweet oats and hello to savory oats. Cook oats with vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans, and then spice it up with cumin and black pepper. Healthy yet quick breakfast!
A pancake made with moong dal batter full of protein. Add finely chopped vegetables and spices for a light nourishing breakfast. Serve with mint chutney or yogurt.
Layer fresh fruit, yogurt, and granola in a bowl for a nontraditional option. Light, refreshing, and perfect for a quick morning meal. A drizzle of honey always helps!
It is a mixture of chopped veggies, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, and sprouted lentils, such as moong beans, seasoned with lemon juice and additional spices to taste. This is a simple breakfast salad made with sprouted lentils or beans packed with essential vitamins, minerals, fibre, and protein.