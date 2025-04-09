Tips for a Cool and Comfortable Night's Sleep

Wion Web Desk
Apr 09, 2025, 12:03 PM
Introduction

Getting a cool and comfortable night's sleep is essential for rest and recovery, especially during warmer months or in hot climates. Here are some practical tips to help you sleep better.

Optimize Room Temperature

Keep your bedroom between 60-67°F (15-19°C), the ideal range for sleep.

Use Breathable Bedding

Choose lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton, bamboo, or linen for sheets and pillowcases.

Invest in a Cooling Mattress or Topper

Look for mattresses or mattress toppers designed to regulate temperature, such as those with gel-infused memory foam or latex.

Block Out Heat

Use blackout curtains or shades to prevent sunlight from heating your room during the day.

Use a Fan or Air Conditioner

Keep air circulating with a fan or use an air conditioner to maintain a cool environment.

Wear Lightweight Pajamas

Opt for loose-fitting, breathable sleepwear made from natural fibers like cotton or bamboo.

Go Barefoot

Sleeping without socks can help regulate body temperature.

Take a Cool Shower

A lukewarm or cool shower before bed can lower your body temperature and help you feel refreshed.

Stay Hydrated

Drink water throughout the day, but avoid excessive fluids right before bed to prevent nighttime disruptions.

Avoid Heavy Meals and Alcohol

Both can raise your body temperature and disrupt sleep.

