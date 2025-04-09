Tips for a Cool and Comfortable Night's Sleep

Getting a cool and comfortable night's sleep is essential for rest and recovery, especially during warmer months or in hot climates. Here are some practical tips to help you sleep better.
Keep your bedroom between 60-67°F (15-19°C), the ideal range for sleep.
Choose lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton, bamboo, or linen for sheets and pillowcases.
Look for mattresses or mattress toppers designed to regulate temperature, such as those with gel-infused memory foam or latex.
Use blackout curtains or shades to prevent sunlight from heating your room during the day.
Keep air circulating with a fan or use an air conditioner to maintain a cool environment.
Opt for loose-fitting, breathable sleepwear made from natural fibers like cotton or bamboo.
Sleeping without socks can help regulate body temperature.
A lukewarm or cool shower before bed can lower your body temperature and help you feel refreshed.
Drink water throughout the day, but avoid excessive fluids right before bed to prevent nighttime disruptions.
Both can raise your body temperature and disrupt sleep.
