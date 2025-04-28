This One Breathing Technique Can Reduce Anxiety in 30 Seconds

WION Web Team
Apr 28, 2025, 10:53 AM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Breathing Technique

Breathing can help you stay calm. You don’t need a full meditation session, just 20–30 seconds of focused breathing can remove your anxiety fast.

Try Box Breathing

In this technique, you can inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4, and hold again for 4. Repeat this technique and feel calm. Here are its benefits:

Activates Your Calmness

This technique can stimulate your vagus nerve, and signal your body to relax instantly.

Use It Everywhere You Want

You can practice it at your desk, at school, in traffic, before sleep. You do not need any tools, and extra space to perform it. Just take a deep breath.

Stops Your Stress

Box breathing can stop your running thoughts, and ideas, and helps you feel more in control in stressful moments.

Aids Your Nervous System

Daily practice teaches your body to stay calm quicker, be resilient and less overreact.

