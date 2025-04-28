This One Breathing Technique Can Reduce Anxiety in 30 Seconds

Breathing can help you stay calm. You don’t need a full meditation session, just 20–30 seconds of focused breathing can remove your anxiety fast.
In this technique, you can inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4, and hold again for 4. Repeat this technique and feel calm. Here are its benefits:
This technique can stimulate your vagus nerve, and signal your body to relax instantly.
You can practice it at your desk, at school, in traffic, before sleep. You do not need any tools, and extra space to perform it. Just take a deep breath.
Box breathing can stop your running thoughts, and ideas, and helps you feel more in control in stressful moments.
Daily practice teaches your body to stay calm quicker, be resilient and less overreact.
