This Is What Happens to Your Body After a Week Without Caffeine

Caffeine is a stimulant or a psychoactive drug. It is widely taken as the psychoactive substance in the world. It is found in plants like coffee, cacao, and tea. If you quit caffeine for a week what happens next might surprise you.
No caffeine content in your body can make you groggy, and a headache hits hard due to the body's overcompensation as blood vessels in the brain dilate.
Without caffeine, you can observe that your sleep improves, but your energy still lags.
After a week without caffeine, you can notice impaired cognitive function, making it harder to focus on your work.
Without caffeine, you can feel irritation and anxiety. Your mood evens out, and natural energy returns. Caffeine can change sensitivity in the body.
Caffeine helps in increasing alertness, and boosting energy levels, and its absence can lead to weakness, tiredness and reduced alertness in the body.
