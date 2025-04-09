These 6 Books Changed Lives—And They’re Not What You Expect

WION Web Team
Apr 09, 2025, 02:12 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

When Things Fall Apart By Pema Chödrön

This book offers a new perspective on dealing with life's difficulties and struggles. It discusses happiness, wisdom, and courage even in the most challenging situations. It conveys the idea that happiness is right within our approach, yet we don't notice it.

Photo Credit : Pexels

The War of Art By Steven Pressfield

It is a nonfiction book about the struggle or resistance faced by artists, athletes, and others. It teaches us how to defeat resistance or creative barriers in life.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Can’t Hurt Me By David Goggins

This book is about Goggins' painful childhood, where he faced child abuse, racism, and poverty. It tells us that anyone can push past pain, come out of fear, and reach their full potential. It teaches us to push our limits in uncomfortable ways and become stronger.

Photo Credit : Pexels

The Midnight Library By Matt Haig

This book is about a young woman who lives an ordinary life and feels unwanted. It explores topics like regrets, choices, second chances, and forgiveness in life.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Digital Minimalism By Cal Newport

This book is about how much is enough, it challenges our phone habits. It shows how we've been distracted from our goals and teaches us to utilize our time and focus on what matters.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Tuesdays with Morrie By Mitch Albom

This book is about Albom's conversations with his former professor Morrie Schwartz, who is dying from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It teaches us that what really matters in life is love, time spent with people, and meaningful relationships.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Big Magic By Elizabeth Gilbert

This book is about the approaches, pragmatism, and habits we need to live our most creative lives. Gilbert encourages us to find the creativity that is hidden within us. It encourages us to embrace creativity without fear, shame, or perfectionism, allowing us to feel inspired rather than pressured.

Photo Credit : Pexels