These 4 Breathing Tricks Instantly Calm Your Nervous System

Breathing tricks and techniques can aid you stay calm, removing anxiety, sharpening focus, and balancing your emotions.
Box Breathing is also known as square breathing. In this technique, you inhale, hold your breath, and exhale, holding your breath once again for 4 seconds. It aids in regulating the nervous system by slow breathing and promoting relaxation against stress.
This is a rhythmic technique of 4-7-8 breathing. It can help to emphasize the mind and body. It triggers the parasympathetic nerves which promotes a sense of calm and relaxation. In this method, you try to inhale for 4, hold for 7, and exhale for 8.
In yoga, this technique is called 'Nadi Shodhana Pranayama'. This method includes the inhale and exhale of air through each nostril. It clears mental clutter, reduces stress, aids the nervous system, and balances brain activity.
This breathing technique can help reset your nervous system, enhance mood, reduce stress, and offer relaxation. It includes taking a deep breath, then a shorter second inhale, and then a long exhale. It’s nature’s built-in reset button.