These 3-Ingredient Breakfast Bowls Doctors Secretly Recommend

Busy mornings? These easy breakfast bowls take just 3 ingredients and pack serious health benefits.
You can start your breakfast with plain Greek yoghurt. Add banana, and nuts to your yoghurt. This food is high in protein, great for digestion and keeps you full longer.
This 3-Ingredient breakfast bowl food is made up of berries, oats and honey. This food is antioxidant-rich, naturally sweet and good for brain and heart health.
In this breakfast meal add ingredients like chia seeds, berries, smoothies and nuts. Chia seeds are good for fibre, protein and omega-3s. It can add major nutritional content to your food.
This breakfast food is made up of avocados, veggies and eggs. It is rich in fibre, minerals and vitamins. It can aid you for heart health and gut health.
Banana Pancakes are made up of whole-grain flour, bananas and eggs. This combo gives you protein, fibre and antioxidants in one bowl. It is good for energy and metabolism.
