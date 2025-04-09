The Secret Reading Trick That Helps You Finish More Books

If your pile of books keeps growing and you're struggling to finish them due to losing interest or getting busy, don't worry – a simple shift in approach can help. Here are some tricks to help you finish more books:
Aim to read just ten pages a day, focusing on making progress rather than finishing chapters. Reading for just 5–6 minutes a day can make it feel effortless and help create momentum.
Adding a colorful bookmark can serve as a visual reminder to continue reading. This trick is easy and simple to follow, creating interest in your book's topic and reading habit.
This habit can eliminate the question, “Should I read right now?” Carry your book like a friend and read it anytime you want. Set a daily goal to read for 5 minutes. These tiny actions can become autopilot over time, and your consistency can beat laziness.
Try making reading 10 pages a ritual, whether in bed, during lunch, or with tea. It can become a calm and dependable habit for you. With this ritual, your mind can crave more book reading, and you can finish more books in less time.
Books that interest you can help you read more. Before buying a book, check its content to see if it's interesting to you. This way, you can stop abandoning stories midway and start feeling like a reader again.
