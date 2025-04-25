Summer Coolers: Traditional Drinks From Around the World

Summer drinks are always fun. These timeless five drinks are cultural treasures that cool you down and boost your health.
This drink is made from green mangoes and spices. Drinking it with ice cubes can refresh your body and prevent heatstroke.
It is a tea made from hibiscus and has a tangy flavour. It is loaded with antioxidants and is good for digestion.
It is a zesty limeade drink with salt. It can hydrate and is perfect for hot, humid days. It is good for your immune system and digestion.
This is a salty yoghurt drink that cools the body and aids digestion.
This drink is caffeine-free and nutty in flavour. It can lower your body temperature and support gut health.