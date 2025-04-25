Summer Coolers: Traditional Drinks From Around the World

WION Web Team
Apr 25, 2025, 11:08 AM
Summer Drinks

Summer drinks are always fun. These timeless five drinks are cultural treasures that cool you down and boost your health.

India – Aam Panna

This drink is made from green mangoes and spices. Drinking it with ice cubes can refresh your body and prevent heatstroke.

México – Agua de Jamaica

It is a tea made from hibiscus and has a tangy flavour. It is loaded with antioxidants and is good for digestion.

Thailand – Nam Manao

It is a zesty limeade drink with salt. It can hydrate and is perfect for hot, humid days. It is good for your immune system and digestion.

Turkey – Ayran

This is a salty yoghurt drink that cools the body and aids digestion.

Japan – Mugicha (Barley Tea)

This drink is caffeine-free and nutty in flavour. It can lower your body temperature and support gut health.

