Step-by-Step Guide to Making Homemade Peanut Butter Pancakes

WION Web Team
Mar 28, 2025, 04:36 PM
Homemade Pancakes

Do you love pancakes? Make them better with peanut butter for extra protein and flavour. Try out this easy recipe to make peanut butter pancakes at home.

Step 1

Firstly, add flour, eggs, baking powder, and milk in a bowl. Mix them well.

Step 2

Add peanut butter, oil, and sugar to the bowl. Stir the paste to make a smooth batter.

Step 3

Cook the batter in a greased pan over medium heat until it turns golden brown.

Step 4

Add honey, bananas, or more peanut butter on top of the pancakes.

Step 5

Serve the pancakes with cherries. These pancakes are a delicious, nutritious way to start your day!

