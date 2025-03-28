Step-by-Step Guide to Making Homemade Peanut Butter Pancakes

Do you love pancakes? Make them better with peanut butter for extra protein and flavour. Try out this easy recipe to make peanut butter pancakes at home.
Firstly, add flour, eggs, baking powder, and milk in a bowl. Mix them well.
Add peanut butter, oil, and sugar to the bowl. Stir the paste to make a smooth batter.
Cook the batter in a greased pan over medium heat until it turns golden brown.
Add honey, bananas, or more peanut butter on top of the pancakes.
Serve the pancakes with cherries. These pancakes are a delicious, nutritious way to start your day!
