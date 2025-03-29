Simple and Healthy Chia Pudding Recipe in 3 Steps

Chia Pudding is a nutritious, creamy pudding made with chia seeds and milk, served with berries and chocolate.
Chia pudding is a good source of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. It aids heart health, digestive wellness, and supports weight management. It also maintains blood sugar.
You can have chia pudding at any time, but it is good to have it for breakfast or as a snack. It will help you feel energized. Here are 3 easy steps to make chia pudding.
Take ¼ cup chia seeds with 1 cup milk of choice in a glass.
Refrigerate for 3–4 hours or overnight until thickened.
You can customise your pudding with different toppings. Top with fruits, nuts, berries, or honey for extra flavour.
Store it in jars. Have it anytime with your loved ones.
