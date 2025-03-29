Simple and Healthy Chia Pudding Recipe in 3 Steps

WION Web Team
Mar 29, 2025, 05:46 PM
What is Chia Pudding?

Chia Pudding is a nutritious, creamy pudding made with chia seeds and milk, served with berries and chocolate.

Benefits of Chia Pudding

Chia pudding is a good source of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. It aids heart health, digestive wellness, and supports weight management. It also maintains blood sugar.

Best Time to Have Chia Pudding

You can have chia pudding at any time, but it is good to have it for breakfast or as a snack. It will help you feel energized. Here are 3 easy steps to make chia pudding.

Step 1: Mix All Ingredients

Take ¼ cup chia seeds with 1 cup milk of choice in a glass.

Step 2: Freeze It

Refrigerate for 3–4 hours or overnight until thickened.

Step 3: Add Toppings

You can customise your pudding with different toppings. Top with fruits, nuts, berries, or honey for extra flavour.

Step 4: Enjoy And Store

Store it in jars. Have it anytime with your loved ones.

