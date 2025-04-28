Sick of Ghibli Trend? Try These Adorable Chibi Figures (DIY Guide Inside)

If you’re looking to switch things up from the Ghibli trend, creating your own adorable chibi figures can be a fun and rewarding project! Chibi figures, characterized by their cute, exaggerated features and small stature, can be customized to reflect your favorite characters or even original designs.
Polymer Clay (various colors), Sculpting Tools (e.g., a knife, dotting tools, and a needle tool),Acrylic Paints (for detailing),Paintbrushes (fine-tipped for details),Clear Gloss Varnish (for a shiny finish),Baking Sheet (for curing the clay),Oven (to bake the polymer clay), Wire or Armature (optional, for stability),Reference Images (for inspiration).
Choose a Character: Decide whether you want to create a chibi version of an existing character or design your own. Gather reference images for inspiration. Draw a rough sketch of your chibi figure to visualize proportions and features.
Start by rolling a ball of clay for the head and a larger piece for the body. Chibi figures typically have oversized heads and small bodies. Roll out small pieces of clay for arms and legs. Attach them to the body by gently pressing and blending the clay.
Use small pieces of clay to create eyes, a mouth, and any other facial features. Chibi figures often have large, expressive eyes, so don’t be afraid to exaggerate! Roll out strands of clay for hair and attach them to the head. You can create different hairstyles by varying the shapes and sizes of the clay pieces.
Add details like clothing, accessories, or props that reflect your character’s personality. Use different colors of clay to create layers and textures. Use sculpting tools to add texture to clothing or hair for a more dynamic look.
Preheat your oven according to the polymer clay instructions (usually around 275°F or 130°C). Place your figure on a baking sheet and bake for the recommended time (typically 15-30 minutes, depending on the size).
Once cooled, use acrylic paints to add details and color to your figure. This is where you can really bring your character to life! After the paint dries, apply a clear gloss varnish to give your figure a polished finish.
Find a cute spot to display your chibi figure, or create a whole collection! You can also gift them to friends or use them as unique decorations.