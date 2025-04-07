Sculpt Your Abs with These Top 5 Workouts

Achieving a 6-pack abs requires a combination of targeted core exercises, overall fat loss, and a healthy diet.
How to do it: Hang from a pull-up bar with your arms fully extended. Engage your core and lift your legs straight up until they’re parallel to the floor. Slowly lower them back down. Why it works: This exercise targets the lower abs, which are often the hardest to develop.
How to do it: Hold a plank position with your body in a straight line from head to heels. Try variations like side planks, forearm planks, or planks with shoulder taps. Why it works: Planks engage the entire core, including the deep transverse abdominis, for stability and endurance.
How to do it: Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet slightly off the ground. Hold a weight or medicine ball and twist your torso side to side, touching the weight to the floor on each side. Why it works: This exercise targets the obliques and helps build a defined waistline.
How to do it: Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow to your left knee while extending your right leg, then switch sides in a pedaling motion. Why it works: Bicycle crunches engage both the upper and lower abs while also working the obliques.
How to do it: Kneel on the floor and hold an ab wheel or sliders. Roll forward, extending your body as far as you can while keeping your core tight, then roll back to the starting position. Why it works: This exercise challenges the entire core and builds strength for a more defined midsection.
