Reset Your Mind in 3 Minutes with This Japanese Ritual

WION Web Team
Apr 14, 2025, 05:09 PM
1: Kinhin Ritual

It is a Japanese walking meditation practice. It can reset your mind in just three minutes. In this practice, you focus on your breath as you walk slowly, with each step you can feel calm.

2: Ikigai (Purpose of Living)

It is a Japanese word which means reason for living. It encourages you to find out what matters in your life. Knowing your Ikigai gives direction to life and helps you focus on your goals. It's a simple yet powerful way to reconnect your mind and body.

3:Shinrin-Yoku

Shinrin-yoku is a bathing in a forest technique. In this method, you need to sit in a forest environment and focus on the smells, sounds, and touch of nature. It can aid you to reduce stress, improve concentration and improve your five senses. You can do this in your home, and garden.

4: Zanzen

Zazen is a meditation technique. In this technique, you sit in a comfortable position to meditate and focus on your breathing. It can aid you in avoiding distraction and anxiety.

5: Chado

It is a Japanese tea ceremony where you can focus on the present situation, reducing stress and improving overall mental health. In this method you engage in traditional approaches, your mind is clearer, and the day feels more manageable. It can reduce stress, enhance focus, and offer a mental reset for your day.

