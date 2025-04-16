Rejuvelac Recipe: A Refreshing Probiotic Drink for Summer

Rejuvelac is a fermented drink made from sprouted grains like wheat berries, offering probiotics and a refreshing twist. It's easy to make and sugar-free!
- Whole wheat, quinoa, or rye berries - Water - Optional: lemon or mint for flavor -Simple Steps to Make Rejuvelac:
Soak wheat grains overnight, then rinse and let them sprout for 1–2 days to release enzymes and minerals.
Cover the sprouted grains with water and let them ferment at room temperature for 2–3 days. You'll notice bubble formation, indicating fermentation.
Add lemon or mint to taste, then use Rejuvelac as a base for raw soups, drinks, or smoothies. It has a refreshing, lemony flavour similar to soda.
This probiotic-rich drink supports digestion, hydration, and gut health, making it perfect for summer. Enjoy the natural benefits of Rejuvelac with your loved ones!