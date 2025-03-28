Quick & Healthy Zucchini Noodles Recipe in 3 Easy Steps

WION Web Team
Mar 28, 2025, 04:51 PM
What are Zucchini Noodles?

Zucchini is a fruit. It is a good source of vitamins C, A, and K, as well as potassium, and manganese. Zucchini noodles are called “zoodles.” These are spiral-shaped zucchini used as a pasta alternative to eat.

Step 1

Spiralize fresh zucchini into thin noodle-like strands with the help of a spiralizer. Then keep raw zucchini noodles in an airtight container.

Step 2

Sauté the zucchini lightly in olive oil for 2–3 minutes with garlic, salt, and red pepper flakes in a pan. Then, toss in the zucchini noodles in it.

Step 3

Add your favourite sauce, pesto, or Parmesan cheese to the pan. Cook it on a medium flame.

Step 4

Serve your zucchini noodles with any dip or sauce you like. Enjoy it with your loved one.

