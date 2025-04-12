Quick 5-Step Mango Cheesecake for Summer

Firstly, take digestive biscuits, crush them, and mix them with melted butter in a bowl. Press the mixture down for your cheesecake base. Put it in the fridge to set for 5–10 minutes.
Secondly, mix whipped cheese cream with powdered sugar in a bowl. Add mango pulp to it. Stir it until it is smooth, bright and thin.
Take your cream and mango pulp mix and put it over your biscuit base.
Refrigerate your cake for 5–6 hours. Let the mango flavours set in the cake and the layers firm up.
Garnish your cake with mint, mango cubes, or whipped cream. Slice and serve on a hot summer day with your loved ones.