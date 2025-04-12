Quick 5-Step Mango Cheesecake for Summer

WION Web Team
Apr 12, 2025, 01:03 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 1: Make a Base

Firstly, take digestive biscuits, crush them, and mix them with melted butter in a bowl. Press the mixture down for your cheesecake base. Put it in the fridge to set for 5–10 minutes.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 2: Add Mango Pulp

Secondly, mix whipped cheese cream with powdered sugar in a bowl. Add mango pulp to it. Stir it until it is smooth, bright and thin.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 3: Add Cream to Base

Take your cream and mango pulp mix and put it over your biscuit base.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 4: Cool It Down

Refrigerate your cake for 5–6 hours. Let the mango flavours set in the cake and the layers firm up.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 5: Enjoy Your Cake

Garnish your cake with mint, mango cubes, or whipped cream. Slice and serve on a hot summer day with your loved ones.

Photo Credit : Pexels