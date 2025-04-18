Optical Illusion: Only A Sharp Mind Can Spot The Hidden Word

In this mind-bending game, you have to find a hidden word.
In this picture, you can only see the word 'live.' However, look at the picture carefully and try to find another word.
This is an optical illusion challenge and demands a lot of focus. So go back and look at the image again!
If you have found the hidden world, hurry—you have won. Take a screengrab and circle the world.
If you look closely, you will find the hidden word 'life' in the third row.
If you have enjoyed playing this game, then share it with your friends and trick their minds.