Not a Tiger, Not an Eagle… A Donkey? Meet the Most Unexpected National Animal

Wion Web Desk
Apr 22, 2025, 04:18 PM
Introduction

It might come as a surprise, but the donkey is indeed the national animal of Guernsey

Guernsey

The national animal of Guernsey, a British Crown Dependency in the Channel Islands, is the donkey.

Historical Transportation

In the past, the steep streets of Guernsey's capital, St Peter Port, made donkeys more suitable for transportation compared to other animals.

Local Nickname

People from Guernsey are traditionally nicknamed "donkeys," reportedly due to their stubborn nature. This association has become a point of local pride.

Few Factors

While the donkey might seem like an unexpected choice compared to more traditionally powerful national animals, in the case of Guernsey, it reflects the island's history and the character of its people.

Fun Fact

Interestingly, some search results also mention Catalonia, a region in Spain, considering the Catalan donkey as a national symbol associated with their identity and independence aspirations. However, Catalonia is not currently recognized as an independent country.

