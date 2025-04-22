It might come as a surprise, but the donkey is indeed the national animal of Guernsey
The national animal of Guernsey, a British Crown Dependency in the Channel Islands, is the donkey.
In the past, the steep streets of Guernsey's capital, St Peter Port, made donkeys more suitable for transportation compared to other animals.
People from Guernsey are traditionally nicknamed "donkeys," reportedly due to their stubborn nature. This association has become a point of local pride.
While the donkey might seem like an unexpected choice compared to more traditionally powerful national animals, in the case of Guernsey, it reflects the island's history and the character of its people.
Interestingly, some search results also mention Catalonia, a region in Spain, considering the Catalan donkey as a national symbol associated with their identity and independence aspirations. However, Catalonia is not currently recognized as an independent country.