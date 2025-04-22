New Discovery By Scientists: What Is the New Colour 'Olo'?

'Olo' is a recently discovered colour you can’t describe, yet your brain reacts to it. It is blue-green in colour.
Researchers in the United States have found it by using lasers to stimulate particular cone cells in the retina. They have combined digital models and eye-tracking to isolate how our brains respond to this new hue.
Yes, 'Olo' doesn’t fit into the ROYGBIV(red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet) range. It exists between blue and green, but isn't quite either.
It’s a “non-physical” colour. You can only perceive it through neural simulation (M cones) or virtual reality. It exists outside the range of human vision.
'Olo' colour can change how you design screens, mood lighting and even therapeutic environments. It can be useful in marketing strategies.
Maybe in the near future, you can. Scientists are working on tech that mimics the sensation of seeing "Olo" in real life.