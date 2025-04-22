New Discovery By Scientists: What Is the New Colour 'Olo'?

WION Web Team
Apr 22, 2025, 01:08 PM

What Is Olo?

'Olo' is a recently discovered colour you can’t describe, yet your brain reacts to it. It is blue-green in colour.

Who Found Olo Colour?

Researchers in the United States have found it by using lasers to stimulate particular cone cells in the retina. They have combined digital models and eye-tracking to isolate how our brains respond to this new hue.

Is It Beyond the Rainbow Colour?

Yes, 'Olo' doesn’t fit into the ROYGBIV(red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet) range. It exists between blue and green, but isn't quite either.

Why You Can’t See It?

It’s a “non-physical” colour. You can only perceive it through neural simulation (M cones) or virtual reality. It exists outside the range of human vision.

What Are Its Real-World Impacts?

'Olo' colour can change how you design screens, mood lighting and even therapeutic environments. It can be useful in marketing strategies.

Can You Ever See It?

Maybe in the near future, you can. Scientists are working on tech that mimics the sensation of seeing "Olo" in real life.