Chapati, a traditional Indian flatbread, is usually made with whole wheat flour. However, its nutritional value can be enhanced by incorporating grains like millet, ragi, barley, and others.
Multigrain chapatis are a nutritious powerhouse with a high content of fiber that comes from various grains, promoting digestive health. It also has antioxidant properties and a low glycemic index. Additionally, its lower calorie content aids in weight management.
Apart from common bread, multigrain bread is made from different types of grains, flours, or cereals, making it a more complex and nutritious product. Common grains used in multigrain bread are: Whole wheat, oats, barley, and Quinoa, among other ingredients.
Multigrain bread generally contains more fiber and nutrients, offering a wider range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants compared to regular whole wheat bread.
Chapati has always been the preferred choice due to its nutritional value, depending on the grains used. Compared to bread, chapati is also easier to digest. Additionally, one of the downsides of bread is that it contains yeast, which may not be suitable for everyone’s digestive system.
