Japanese Miso Tofu Soup Ready in 15-Minute

What is Japanese Miso Tofu Soup?

Japanese Miso Tofu is a soup made with a dashi broth (made from kelp seaweed stock and bonito flakes), Miso paste (fermented soybean paste), and tofu. It includes additional ingredients like seaweed and vegetables, known for their umami flavour and nutritional benefits. Make Japanese Miso Tofu Soup in just 15 minutes!