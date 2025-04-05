Japanese Miso Tofu Soup Ready in 15-Minute

Japanese Miso Tofu is a soup made with a dashi broth (made from kelp seaweed stock and bonito flakes), Miso paste (fermented soybean paste), and tofu. It includes additional ingredients like seaweed and vegetables, known for their umami flavour and nutritional benefits. Make Japanese Miso Tofu Soup in just 15 minutes!
Boil water and add dashi (Japanese soup stock) to a big bowl. Chop the tofu into small pieces.
Stir the miso paste into the bowl until dissolved in the water. Cook it for 2–3 minutes.
Add cubed tofu and seaweed to the bowl. Stir the mixture well.
Simmer for a few minutes without boiling. Add some spices like salt, pepper, chillies it as per your choice.
Garnish with chopped green onions or coriander.
Serve hot and enjoy a nourishing soup with your friends and family.
{{ primary_category.name }}