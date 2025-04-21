James Webb Telescope: 6 Stunning images that show the beauty of space

Wion Web Desk
Apr 21, 2025, 01:21 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Introduction

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), launched in December 2021, has already provided humanity with breathtaking images of the cosmos, revealing the universe in unprecedented detail.

Photo Credit : Pexels

1. The Carina Nebula

A cosmic landscape of towering gas and dust clouds, where new stars are being born. The image reveals intricate details of star-forming regions, with glowing edges and ethereal structures that look like cliffs in space.

Photo Credit : wikimedia commons

2. Stephan’s Quintet

A visual grouping of five galaxies, four of which are interacting in a cosmic dance. The image captures the galaxies in vivid detail, with swirling arms, bright cores, and even shockwaves from their interactions.

Photo Credit : wikimedia commons

3. The Southern Ring Nebula

A dying star surrounded by a glowing shell of gas and dust. The image reveals the intricate layers of the nebula, with vibrant colors and a central binary star system.

Photo Credit : wikimedia commons

4. SMACS 0723 (Deep Field Image)

A galaxy cluster acting as a gravitational lens, magnifying distant galaxies behind it. The image is the deepest and sharpest infrared view of the universe to date, with thousands of galaxies visible, some dating back to the early universe.

Photo Credit : wikimedia commons

5. Jupiter and Its Auroras

Jupiter’s swirling atmosphere, its iconic Great Red Spot, and glowing auroras at its poles. The image captures the planet’s dynamic weather systems and the ethereal beauty of its auroras in infrared light.

Photo Credit : wikimedia commons

6. The Pillars of Creation (Revisited)

Iconic columns of gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula, where new stars are forming. JWST’s infrared view reveals previously hidden details, with glowing edges and young stars embedded within the pillars.

Photo Credit : wikimedia commons