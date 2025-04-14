Is Monk Fruit Sweetener Safe For Diabetes? Find Out Here

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 14, 2025, 04:17 PM

As more people reduce their sugar intake, the demand for natural sugar substitutes has risen.

One such natural sweetener that has gained popularity among people is monk fruit - what it is, how it is used as a sweetener, and more.

What is Monk Fruit?

Monk fruit, aka luo han guo or Siraitia grosvenorii, is a small brown fruit native to southern China and some parts of Thailand.

Intense Sweet

This fruit is known for its intense sweetness. It has been said that it's 150-200 times sweeter than sugar.

Zero Calorie

Monk fruit sweeteners are zero-calorie, making them a perfect choice for people who are cutting down on sugar intake.

Best Alternative?

With the significant demand for artificial sweeteners, Monk fruit has emerged as the best alternative as it is derived from the fruit's pulp and is the best natural alternative to sugar.

Side-Effects

Some people may experience digestive issues or allergic reactions.

Is Monk Fruit Beneficial in diabetes?

Yes. Monk fruit sweetener doesn't raise blood sugar levels, making it a suitable option for people with diabetes.