Indian Desi Cooling Hacks Passed Down from Our Parents

These hacks not only provide relief from the heat but also connect us to our cultural roots and traditional wisdom. Here are some traditional Indian cooling hacks that have been passed down through generations to help beat the heat.
A refreshing drink made from yogurt, water, and spices like cumin and salt. It helps cool the body and aids digestion.
A raw mango drink made with boiled raw mangoes, sugar, and spices. It’s not only delicious but also helps in preventing heat strokes.
Adding fresh mint and coriander to your meals can help cool your body. You can also make a refreshing chutney or drink.
Applying sandalwood paste on the forehead and other pulse points can provide a cooling effect and soothe the skin.
Eating water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon and cucumber helps keep the body hydrated and cool.
Chewing on fresh basil leaves or making a tea can help cool the body and provide relief from heat.
Wearing loose, breathable fabrics like cotton can help keep the body cool.
Soaking your feet in cool water can help lower your body temperature.
