Indian Desi Cooling Hacks Passed Down from Our Parents

Wion Web Desk
Apr 10, 2025, 11:57 AM
Introduction

These hacks not only provide relief from the heat but also connect us to our cultural roots and traditional wisdom. Here are some traditional Indian cooling hacks that have been passed down through generations to help beat the heat.

Buttermilk (Chaas)

A refreshing drink made from yogurt, water, and spices like cumin and salt. It helps cool the body and aids digestion.

Aam Panna

A raw mango drink made with boiled raw mangoes, sugar, and spices. It’s not only delicious but also helps in preventing heat strokes.

Mint and Coriander Chutney

Adding fresh mint and coriander to your meals can help cool your body. You can also make a refreshing chutney or drink.

Sandalwood Paste

Applying sandalwood paste on the forehead and other pulse points can provide a cooling effect and soothe the skin.

Watermelon and Cucumber

Eating water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon and cucumber helps keep the body hydrated and cool.

Basil (Tulsi) Leaves

Chewing on fresh basil leaves or making a tea can help cool the body and provide relief from heat.

Dressing in Light Fabrics

Wearing loose, breathable fabrics like cotton can help keep the body cool.

Cooling Foot Soak

Soaking your feet in cool water can help lower your body temperature.

