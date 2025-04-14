How to Wake Up Refreshed with Just 4 Hours of Sleep

While four hours of sleep isn't ideal for overall health. Here are some hacks that can help you feel more refreshed and boost alertness:
Short naps can enhance alertness, mood, and memory. Use them to recharge.
Turn off electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime to protect your melatonin from blue light disruption.
Use blackout curtains or a sleep mask to improve sleep quality.
Drink water and use ice rollers on your face to reduce dark circles. Face masks can also help you feel refreshed.
Exposure to natural light within 5–6 minutes of waking up can reset your body and provide vitamin D.
Peppermint oil or citrus scents can activate your brain, making you feel more alert and energized.