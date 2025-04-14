How to Wake Up Refreshed with Just 4 Hours of Sleep

WION Web Team
Apr 14, 2025, 03:29 PM
Tips To Follow

While four hours of sleep isn't ideal for overall health. Here are some hacks that can help you feel more refreshed and boost alertness:

1. Take Strategic Naps

Short naps can enhance alertness, mood, and memory. Use them to recharge.

2. Avoid Screens Before Bed

Turn off electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime to protect your melatonin from blue light disruption.

3. Create a Dark Sleep Environment

Use blackout curtains or a sleep mask to improve sleep quality.

4. Hydrate and Refresh

Drink water and use ice rollers on your face to reduce dark circles. Face masks can also help you feel refreshed.

5. Get Morning Sunlight:

Exposure to natural light within 5–6 minutes of waking up can reset your body and provide vitamin D.

6. Invigorate with Citrus Scents

Peppermint oil or citrus scents can activate your brain, making you feel more alert and energized.

