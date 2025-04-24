How to Stop Hypnic Jerks: 4 Proven Ways to Sleep Without Twitching
What Are Hypnic Jerks?
Hypnic jerks are also called hypnagogic jerks. These are involuntary muscle contractions that some people experience as they fall asleep. They may feel like muscle twitches. It can be disruptive at night. Here are 5 ways to sleep without any twitching:
Avoid Caffeine Before Sleep
Caffeine as a stimulant can keep your nervous system wired. Switch to herbal teas or warm milk post-evening.
Have Magnesium in Your Diet
Low magnesium levels in your body can trigger muscle spasms. Try to add nuts, leafy greens, or a supplement to your diet.
Do Box Breathing
Try box breathing or the 4-7-8 method. It slows your mind and prepares your body for deeper sleep.
Minimise Screen Time Before Sleep
Blue light from digital devices can mess with your melatonin. You can stop scrolling and switch to reading or journaling.
Sleep Routine Matters
Try to set a routine for sleeping. Going to bed at the same time daily resets your nervous system and reduces body jerks. It can help you reduce stress and anxiety.