How to pick a good watermelon just by tapping?

Wion Web Desk
Apr 22, 2025, 12:36 PM
Introduction

Picking a good watermelon by tapping is a skill that many people swear by. Here’s how you can do it:

Listen for a Deep, Hollow Sound

When you tap a watermelon, a ripe one will produce a deep, hollow sound. This indicates that the fruit is full of water and has a good, crisp texture. If the sound is dull or flat, the watermelon might be underripe or overripe.

Feel the Weight

A good watermelon should feel heavy for its size. This heaviness suggests that it is full of water, which is a sign of ripeness and juiciness.

Check the Field Spot

Look for a creamy yellow or orange spot on the watermelon, known as the field spot. This is where the watermelon rested on the ground while growing. A well-developed field spot indicates that the watermelon ripened fully in the sun.

Inspect the Shape

A symmetrical, uniform shape is generally a good sign. Irregularities in shape might indicate uneven ripening or inconsistent watering.

Look for a Dull Surface

A ripe watermelon will have a dull, rather than shiny, surface. A shiny surface can indicate that the watermelon is underripe.

Check the Tail

If the watermelon still has a bit of stem (the tail), it should be dry and brown. A green stem might indicate that the watermelon was picked too early.

