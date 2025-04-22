How to pick a good watermelon just by tapping?

Picking a good watermelon by tapping is a skill that many people swear by. Here’s how you can do it:
When you tap a watermelon, a ripe one will produce a deep, hollow sound. This indicates that the fruit is full of water and has a good, crisp texture. If the sound is dull or flat, the watermelon might be underripe or overripe.
A good watermelon should feel heavy for its size. This heaviness suggests that it is full of water, which is a sign of ripeness and juiciness.
Look for a creamy yellow or orange spot on the watermelon, known as the field spot. This is where the watermelon rested on the ground while growing. A well-developed field spot indicates that the watermelon ripened fully in the sun.
A symmetrical, uniform shape is generally a good sign. Irregularities in shape might indicate uneven ripening or inconsistent watering.
A ripe watermelon will have a dull, rather than shiny, surface. A shiny surface can indicate that the watermelon is underripe.
If the watermelon still has a bit of stem (the tail), it should be dry and brown. A green stem might indicate that the watermelon was picked too early.