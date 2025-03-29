How to Make Your Own Kombucha at Home

Kombucha is a sweet, fermented black tea thought to have originated in China. It is a rich source of probiotics, antioxidants, and vitamin B.
In a jar, brew black tea and add sugar. Let it cool. While traditionally, kombucha is made using black tea, you can also use green tea.
Add a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria & yeast) and let it ferment for 7–10 days.
Remove SCOBY from the drink. Pour the kombucha into a glass and add fruits or herbs for flavour.
Refrigerate the drink. Enjoy a fizzy, refreshing probiotic kombucha with your loved ones.
