How to Make Your Own Granola from Scratch in 4 Steps

A crispy, baked granola is a cereal made of rolled oats, nuts, seeds, and a sweetener. It is an excellent source of fibre and protein.
Most recipes use rolled oats as the foundation for a crunchy and hearty granola, but you can also use rice flakes.
Mix in nuts, seeds, and dried fruit in the bowl. It will add texture and flavour to your granola.
Add honey or maple syrup to the mixture. Mix it well.
Bake at 325 °F (ca. 163 °C) for 20–25 minutes until it turns light golden. Let it cool, store it in an airtight jar, and enjoy it with fresh fruits, yogurt or milk.
Granola consists of micronutrients like iron, zinc, magnesium, and B vitamins. It varies in specific nutritional profile based on ingredients added.
Granola is made with whole grains like oats. It is rich in dietary fibre, which assist in digestion, gut health, and helps you feel full.
You can have granola for breakfast, or you can have it as a snack in the middle of the day. It is typically added on top of yogurt.
