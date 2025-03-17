How To Make Whole Wheat Rusk At Home?
Pragati Awasthi
Mar 17, 2025, 07:31 PM
Ingredients: whole wheat flour, salt, sugar, dry yeast, lukewarm water, ghee or oil.
Step 1: In a small bowl, activate the yeast in lukewarm water for 5-10 minutes.
Step 2: Now knead a smooth and elastic dough by mixing whole wheat flour, salt, sugar, and yeast mixture.
Step 3: Grease the outer layer of the dough with butter and cover it with a damp cloth. Let it rest in a warm place for 1-2 hours.
Step 4: Knead the dough for a good 15 minutes again before giving it the desired shape
Step 5: Place the sliced pieces on parchment paper in a baking seah and bake them until crispy and golden brown.
Note: If the rusk is not crispy enough, you can bake it for a longer time.
