How to Make Traditional Indian Samosas in 6 Simple Steps

Indian samosa is a crispy, savoury, golden snack that is filled with spiced potatoes. Try out this simple six steps recipe to make this snack at home.
Firstly, knead the dough with flour, water, and ghee; let it rest for at least 15–20 minutes.
For the filling, cook some mashed potatoes, peas, and Indian spices like cumin and salt. Mix them well.
Roll out the dough thinly in a circular shape. Cut your dough circles into halves, and fill them with the potato mixture.
Fold it into a triangle shape and seal the edges using a little water.
Deep-fry the samosa until it turns golden brown.
Serve your samosa with chutney and enjoy your meal.
