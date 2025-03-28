How to Make Traditional Indian Samosas in 6 Simple Steps

Mar 28, 2025, 04:30 PM
What is Indian Samosa?

Indian samosa is a crispy, savoury, golden snack that is filled with spiced potatoes. Try out this simple six steps recipe to make this snack at home.

Step 1

Firstly, knead the dough with flour, water, and ghee; let it rest for at least 15–20 minutes.

Step 2

For the filling, cook some mashed potatoes, peas, and Indian spices like cumin and salt. Mix them well.

Step 3

Roll out the dough thinly in a circular shape. Cut your dough circles into halves, and fill them with the potato mixture.

Step 4

Fold it into a triangle shape and seal the edges using a little water.

Step 5

Deep-fry the samosa until it turns golden brown.

Step 6

Serve your samosa with chutney and enjoy your meal.

