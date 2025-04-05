How to Make Tibetan Special Thukpa at Home

It is a noodle soup originating from Darjeeling and Tibetan cuisine. It is made up of Hakka noodles, veggies and a tinge of spices. Furthermore, it can be in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variations based on the ingredients. Here are some simple steps to make Tibetan Thukpa at home:
Boil Hakka noodles in a bowl and keep them aside. Chop some vegetables like onions, carrots, and more.
Take a pan, and add oil to it. Sauté vegetables like garlic, onions, carrots and other vegetables you like to have.
If you are non-vegetarian, then you can add chicken to the pan. Otherwise, if you are a vegetarian, you can add tofu for protein.
Pour in water, more vegetable or chicken broth.
Season your soup with salt, pepper, chillies, and soy sauce.
Add boiled noodles to the soup, and garnish with coriander.
Serve the noodle soup on a plate and enjoy it with your loved ones.
