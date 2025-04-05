How to Make Tibetan Special Thukpa at Home

WION Web Team
Apr 05, 2025, 03:23 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

What is Tibetan Special Thukpa?

It is a noodle soup originating from Darjeeling and Tibetan cuisine. It is made up of Hakka noodles, veggies and a tinge of spices. Furthermore, it can be in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variations based on the ingredients. Here are some simple steps to make Tibetan Thukpa at home:

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 1

Boil Hakka noodles in a bowl and keep them aside. Chop some vegetables like onions, carrots, and more.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 2

Take a pan, and add oil to it. Sauté vegetables like garlic, onions, carrots and other vegetables you like to have.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 3

If you are non-vegetarian, then you can add chicken to the pan. Otherwise, if you are a vegetarian, you can add tofu for protein.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 4

Pour in water, more vegetable or chicken broth.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 5

Season your soup with salt, pepper, chillies, and soy sauce.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 6

Add boiled noodles to the soup, and garnish with coriander.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 7

Serve the noodle soup on a plate and enjoy it with your loved ones.

Photo Credit : pexels