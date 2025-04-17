How to Make the Most Popular Karachi-Style Chicken Biryani

If you are craving spicy, delicious and colourful biryani. You can try this Karachi-style chicken biryani recipe that can bring heat, aroma, and a bust of flavours.
Firstly, take yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli, turmeric, garam masala, and lemon juice. Mix it all and let it sit for at least 30 mins to soak up the flavours.
Chop onions and fry them in a pan. They can add sweetness and depth to your biryani.
Next, to make gravy, you can sauté whole spices, tomatoes, and marinated chicken in a pan until oil separates.
Use long-grain basmati rice and boil for 4–5 minutes until it is properly cooked.
Take a pot, layer chicken, rice, fried onions, saffron water, mint, and ghee. Seal the pot and steam it on low gas for 15–20 minutes.