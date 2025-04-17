How to Make the Most Popular Karachi-Style Chicken Biryani

WION Web Team
Apr 17, 2025, 05:02 PM

If you are craving spicy, delicious and colourful biryani. You can try this Karachi-style chicken biryani recipe that can bring heat, aroma, and a bust of flavours.

Step 1: Marinate the Chicken

Firstly, take yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli, turmeric, garam masala, and lemon juice. Mix it all and let it sit for at least 30 mins to soak up the flavours.

Step 2: Fry Onions

Chop onions and fry them in a pan. They can add sweetness and depth to your biryani.

Step 3: Mix Chicken in Masala

Next, to make gravy, you can sauté whole spices, tomatoes, and marinated chicken in a pan until oil separates.

Step 4: Use Basmati Rice

Use long-grain basmati rice and boil for 4–5 minutes until it is properly cooked.

Step 5: Layer All

Take a pot, layer chicken, rice, fried onions, saffron water, mint, and ghee. Seal the pot and steam it on low gas for 15–20 minutes.