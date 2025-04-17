How To Make Peri Peri Broccoli With Tofu Sauce

Tofu, broccoli, butter, veggies, oregano, chilli flakes, pepper, salt, and peri-peri seasoning.
First, prepare the sauce. To this end, blend the tofu, milk, and water.
Wash and chop the broccoli and keep it aside.
In a saucepan, add some butter and saute some chopped garlic. Add tofu sauce and let it cook.
Add broccoli florets in the sauce with salt, pepper, red chilli flakes, and oregano to taste.
Mix everything well and serve it with rice or chapati. Enjoy!
Make the dish more nutritious by adding veggies of your choice.