How To Make Peri Peri Broccoli With Tofu Sauce

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 17, 2025, 12:33 PM

With the goodness of broccoli and tofu, this recipe is the best choice for a light and healthy dinner.

Ingredients

Tofu, broccoli, butter, veggies, oregano, chilli flakes, pepper, salt, and peri-peri seasoning.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 1

First, prepare the sauce. To this end, blend the tofu, milk, and water.

Step 2

Wash and chop the broccoli and keep it aside.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 3

In a saucepan, add some butter and saute some chopped garlic. Add tofu sauce and let it cook.

Step 4

Add broccoli florets in the sauce with salt, pepper, red chilli flakes, and oregano to taste.

Step 5

Mix everything well and serve it with rice or chapati. Enjoy!

Tip

Make the dish more nutritious by adding veggies of your choice.