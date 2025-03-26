How to Make Oatmeal Energy Bars in 5 Easy Steps

Why Make This?

Oatmeal energy bars are packed with fibre & protein. For this recipe, no baking is required. Need a quick, healthy snack? These no-bake oatmeal bars are perfect!

Step 1

Firstly, take oats, nuts, and seeds in a bowl. Blend them all together.

Step 2

After taking the key ingredients, add in honey, dry fruits, and peanut butter in it. Mix the mixture.

Step 3

Moving on to the next step. Add the mixture to a tray and put it in the refrigerator to cool down.

Step 4

After freezing our mix, slice the mixture into bars or your desired shape.

Step 5

Finally, enjoy your homemade energy boost with your friends and family!

