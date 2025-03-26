How to Make Oatmeal Energy Bars in 5 Easy Steps

Oatmeal energy bars are packed with fibre & protein. For this recipe, no baking is required. Need a quick, healthy snack? These no-bake oatmeal bars are perfect!
Firstly, take oats, nuts, and seeds in a bowl. Blend them all together.
After taking the key ingredients, add in honey, dry fruits, and peanut butter in it. Mix the mixture.
Moving on to the next step. Add the mixture to a tray and put it in the refrigerator to cool down.
After freezing our mix, slice the mixture into bars or your desired shape.
Finally, enjoy your homemade energy boost with your friends and family!
