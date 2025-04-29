How To Make No-Bake Chocolate Biscuit Cake in 10 Minutes

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 29, 2025, 11:58 AM

Ingredients

Digestive biscuits, butter, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, vanilla extract. Chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruits

Step 1

Take at least 10 digestive biscuits and crush them into small pieces.

Step 2

In a pan, melt the butter, then add sugar, cocoa powder, and milk. Mix everything well until the mixture is smooth. In the end, add vanilla extract.

Step 3

Take a dish, add a layer of crushed biscuits to the bottom and keep it aside.

Step 4

Pour the mixture into a biscuit layer. If you want to add nuts and dry fruits, do it in this step.

Step 5

Refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours until set, and your no-bake chocolate biscuit cake is ready to serve.