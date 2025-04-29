How To Make No-Bake Chocolate Biscuit Cake in 10 Minutes

Digestive biscuits, butter, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, vanilla extract. Chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruits
Take at least 10 digestive biscuits and crush them into small pieces.
In a pan, melt the butter, then add sugar, cocoa powder, and milk. Mix everything well until the mixture is smooth. In the end, add vanilla extract.
Take a dish, add a layer of crushed biscuits to the bottom and keep it aside.
Pour the mixture into a biscuit layer. If you want to add nuts and dry fruits, do it in this step.
Refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours until set, and your no-bake chocolate biscuit cake is ready to serve.