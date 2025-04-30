How To Make Moong Sprouts Chaat For Weight Loss In Minutes

Rich in protein, fibre and less in calories, a bowl of moong sprouts will keep you full and satisfied for hours, making it an excellent addition to a weight loss diet.
Moong sprouts, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon juice, chaat masala, green chilies, ginger, Salt to taste.
Rinse and soak moong sprouts overnight.
Chop all the veggies and keep it aside.
Mix sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lemon juice.
Season with salt, chaat masala and spices.
Make it more nutritious by adding whole grains, fruits, or vegetables.