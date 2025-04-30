How To Make Moong Sprouts Chaat For Weight Loss In Minutes

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 30, 2025, 02:50 PM

Moong sprouts chaat is a nutritious and filling snack that can be one of the best choices in your weight loss journey.

Benefits Of Moong Sprouts

Rich in protein, fibre and less in calories, a bowl of moong sprouts will keep you full and satisfied for hours, making it an excellent addition to a weight loss diet.

Ingredients

Moong sprouts, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lemon juice, chaat masala, green chilies, ginger, Salt to taste.

Step 1

Rinse and soak moong sprouts overnight.

Step 2

Chop all the veggies and keep it aside.

Step 3

Mix sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and lemon juice.

Step 4

Season with salt, chaat masala and spices.

Tips

Make it more nutritious by adding whole grains, fruits, or vegetables.