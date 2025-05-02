How To Make Mint Rice At Home

Pragati Awasthi
May 02, 2025, 03:59 PM

Pudina rice, also known as mint rice, is a flavorful and refreshing dish that's both tasty and easy to prepare. Here’s a simple recipe you can try at home:

Ingredients

Cooked rice, fresh mint leaves, cilantro leaves, green chilies, onion, garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, oil, lemon juice and salt.

Step 1

First, make a paste. For this, blend mint leaves, cilantro, green chillies, garlic, and ginger.

Step 2

In a pan, heat some oil, add green chili, cumin seeds, and let them sizzle.

Step 3

Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Then add the mint paste and cook for 2–3 minutes.

Step 4

Add the cooked rice to the pan, sprinkle salt, and mix everything well with the mint mixture.

Step 5

Add lemon juice, if you want, for tangy taste. Serve hot.