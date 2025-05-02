How To Make Mint Rice At Home

Pudina rice, also known as mint rice, is a flavorful and refreshing dish that's both tasty and easy to prepare. Here’s a simple recipe you can try at home:
Cooked rice, fresh mint leaves, cilantro leaves, green chilies, onion, garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, oil, lemon juice and salt.
First, make a paste. For this, blend mint leaves, cilantro, green chillies, garlic, and ginger.
In a pan, heat some oil, add green chili, cumin seeds, and let them sizzle.
Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Then add the mint paste and cook for 2–3 minutes.
Add the cooked rice to the pan, sprinkle salt, and mix everything well with the mint mixture.
Add lemon juice, if you want, for tangy taste. Serve hot.