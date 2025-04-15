How to Make Kefir at Home Like a Pro: Gut-Friendly & Budget-Smart!

WION Web Team
Apr 15, 2025, 05:15 PM
Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

Why Make Kefir at Home?

Kefir is a probiotic-rich drink that can boost your gut health. Its recipe is easy, cost-effective, and healthier to make at home, compared to store processed food.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

Ingredients Needed

You only need 2 ingredients, mainly fresh milk (dairy or non-dairy) and kefir grains. You can also find grains from local store.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 1: Mix Ingredients

Firstly, add kefir grains to a clean glass jar with milk, cover loosely. Let it sit at room temperature for 24 hours to ferment.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

Step 2: Strain & Store

After 24 hours of fermentation, you can strain out the grains. Next, store your kefir in the fridge. Reuse the grains for your next batch.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 3: Check Its Taste

Your homemade kefir can be a little tangy, creamy, and bubbly. It’s different from yogurt but still good for your gut.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

Step 4: Change Your Kefir

You can add fruit, cinnamon, honey, or blend into smoothies as per your choice. It can replace your regular yogurt or buttermilk in a meal.

Photo Credit : Wikimedia commons

What Are Benefits of Kefir?

Kefir is rich in probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Making kefir at home can improve your gut health, boosts immunity, and saves money.

Photo Credit : Pexels