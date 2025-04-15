How to Make Kefir at Home Like a Pro: Gut-Friendly & Budget-Smart!

Kefir is a probiotic-rich drink that can boost your gut health. Its recipe is easy, cost-effective, and healthier to make at home, compared to store processed food.
You only need 2 ingredients, mainly fresh milk (dairy or non-dairy) and kefir grains. You can also find grains from local store.
Firstly, add kefir grains to a clean glass jar with milk, cover loosely. Let it sit at room temperature for 24 hours to ferment.
After 24 hours of fermentation, you can strain out the grains. Next, store your kefir in the fridge. Reuse the grains for your next batch.
Your homemade kefir can be a little tangy, creamy, and bubbly. It’s different from yogurt but still good for your gut.
You can add fruit, cinnamon, honey, or blend into smoothies as per your choice. It can replace your regular yogurt or buttermilk in a meal.
Kefir is rich in probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Making kefir at home can improve your gut health, boosts immunity, and saves money.