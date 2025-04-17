How to Make Crispy Corn at Home (Just Like the Restaurants!)

WION Web Team
Apr 17, 2025, 02:38 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Easy Recipe

Miss your favorite restaurant's spicy crunchy corn? This easy recipe lets you make it yourself in the comfort of your home!

Photo Credit : Pexels

Ingredients

You just need boiled sweet corn, corn flour, rice flour, spices (like chilli powder, chaat masala), and olive oil or refined oil for frying.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 1: Boil & Dry the Corn

Boil the sweet corn for 2–4 mins. Air dry it completely for around 3 minutes.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 2: Coat It

Add corn to a mixture of corn flour, rice flour and salt (according to taste) in a bowl. This flour base adds a crunch to your corn.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Step 3: Fry the Corn

Now deep-fry the corn in hot oil until they turn golden and crisp. Alternatively, you can also air fry them.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 4: Customise Your Corns

You can also mix with chopped onions, green chillies, lemon juice, and coriander based on your taste.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Why to make it?

Corns are a rich source of dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, this recipe is a cheaper option than market product and healthier than other food.

Photo Credit : Pexels