How to Make Crispy Corn at Home (Just Like the Restaurants!)

Miss your favorite restaurant's spicy crunchy corn? This easy recipe lets you make it yourself in the comfort of your home!
You just need boiled sweet corn, corn flour, rice flour, spices (like chilli powder, chaat masala), and olive oil or refined oil for frying.
Boil the sweet corn for 2–4 mins. Air dry it completely for around 3 minutes.
Add corn to a mixture of corn flour, rice flour and salt (according to taste) in a bowl. This flour base adds a crunch to your corn.
Now deep-fry the corn in hot oil until they turn golden and crisp. Alternatively, you can also air fry them.
You can also mix with chopped onions, green chillies, lemon juice, and coriander based on your taste.
Corns are a rich source of dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, this recipe is a cheaper option than market product and healthier than other food.