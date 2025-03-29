How to Make Cottage Cheese Pancakes in 4 Steps

WION Web Team
Mar 29, 2025
What is Cottage Cheese Pancake?

Cottage Cheese Pancake is a fluffy & protein-packed dish. These pancakes use cottage cheese for a creamy texture and protein boost.

Benefits of Cottage Cheese Pancake

Cottage Cheese Pancake is rich in nutrients like protein, calcium, and vitamins. It will help you maintain good blood sugar control. Here are some simple four steps to make cottage cheese pancakes:

Step 1: Blend Components

Mix half a cup of cottage cheese, two eggs, a half cup of flour, and 1 teaspoon of honey in a bowl. Make it like batter.

Step 2: Cook in a Pan

Pour batter onto a heated, greased pan. Cook it for 1–2 minutes until it turns golden.

Step 3: Flip And Finish

Flip the pancake when bubbles form, and cook for another minute.

Step 4: Add Toppings

You can top up your pancakes with honey, fruit, berries, or yogurt for extra flavour. Enjoy your pancakes.

