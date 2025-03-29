How to Make Cottage Cheese Pancakes in 4 Steps

Cottage Cheese Pancake is a fluffy & protein-packed dish. These pancakes use cottage cheese for a creamy texture and protein boost.
Cottage Cheese Pancake is rich in nutrients like protein, calcium, and vitamins. It will help you maintain good blood sugar control. Here are some simple four steps to make cottage cheese pancakes:
Mix half a cup of cottage cheese, two eggs, a half cup of flour, and 1 teaspoon of honey in a bowl. Make it like batter.
Pour batter onto a heated, greased pan. Cook it for 1–2 minutes until it turns golden.
Flip the pancake when bubbles form, and cook for another minute.
You can top up your pancakes with honey, fruit, berries, or yogurt for extra flavour. Enjoy your pancakes.
{{ primary_category.name }}