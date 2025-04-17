How to Make Chicken Alfredo Lasagna with Cream Cheese

If you are craving Chicken Alfredo Lasagna, then here is the easy recipe to try:
Firstly, you can use boneless chicken breast or thighs in a bowl. Season it and cook it for 5 minutes until it is tender. Dice it more.
In the next step, you can melt butter in a pan. Add garlic, cream cheese, milk, parmesan, and black pepper to the pan. Stir till it is smooth and make a thick sauce.
Boil lasagna sheets for 3 minutes until it is half cooked. Don’t overcook it.
You can start adding sauce in a bowl. Add pasta, and chicken in a bowl. Later, pour more sauce, and mozzarella in it. Add lots of cheese on top.
You can cover it with foil and bake at 180 °C (350 °F) for 30 mins, then remove foil and broil until golden on top.