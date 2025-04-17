How to Make Chicken Alfredo Lasagna with Cream Cheese

WION Web Team
Apr 17, 2025, 05:24 PM

If you are craving Chicken Alfredo Lasagna, then here is the easy recipe to try:

1. Cook Your Chicken First

Firstly, you can use boneless chicken breast or thighs in a bowl. Season it and cook it for 5 minutes until it is tender. Dice it more.

2. Make Alfredo Base

In the next step, you can melt butter in a pan. Add garlic, cream cheese, milk, parmesan, and black pepper to the pan. Stir till it is smooth and make a thick sauce.

3. Boil Lasagna Sheets

Boil lasagna sheets for 3 minutes until it is half cooked. Don’t overcook it.

4. Layer It Up

You can start adding sauce in a bowl. Add pasta, and chicken in a bowl. Later, pour more sauce, and mozzarella in it. Add lots of cheese on top.

5. Bake It

You can cover it with foil and bake at 180 °C (350 °F) for 30 mins, then remove foil and broil until golden on top.