How to Make Caramelized Onion Pasta

Pragati Awasthi
May 01, 2025, 08:41 PM

Ingredients

Onion, bell peppers, broccoli, garlic, butter, pasta, oregano, chilli flakes, milk, cheese.

Step 1

Chop all the vegetables and boil the pasta. Set both aside.

Step 2

To make the sauce, sauté sliced onions in butter until they turn golden and caramelized.

Step 3

For the sauce, blend the caramelized onions with cheese slices and milk to form a smooth sauce.

Step 4

In a pan, sauté the remaining vegetables with a pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 5

Pour the onion sauce into the pan and cook for a minute. Sprinkle some oregano and chilli flakes. Add the pasta and sautéed vegetables. Mix everything well.

Step 6

Sprinkle oregano and shredded cheese and serve hot.