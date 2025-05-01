How to Make Caramelized Onion Pasta

Onion, bell peppers, broccoli, garlic, butter, pasta, oregano, chilli flakes, milk, cheese.
Chop all the vegetables and boil the pasta. Set both aside.
To make the sauce, sauté sliced onions in butter until they turn golden and caramelized.
For the sauce, blend the caramelized onions with cheese slices and milk to form a smooth sauce.
In a pan, sauté the remaining vegetables with a pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside.
Pour the onion sauce into the pan and cook for a minute. Sprinkle some oregano and chilli flakes. Add the pasta and sautéed vegetables. Mix everything well.
Sprinkle oregano and shredded cheese and serve hot.