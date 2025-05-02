How To Make Beetroot Appe In 3 Easy Steps

Appe are an easy and flavorful snack loved by all. Giving the regular appe a nutritious twist, here is a super easy recipe for beetroot appe that’s both tasty and healthy. Check out the dish below:
Dosa batter or appe mix, beetroot purée, onions, cilantro, green chilies, mustard seeds, oil, water, and salt to taste.
Take the dosa batter or appe mix and add the beetroot purée. Mix everything well.
Chop the onions, cilantro, and green chilies, and mix them into the batter. Add mustard seeds, a little oil, water (as needed), and salt to taste.
Heat an appe pan and grease it with oil. Pour the batter into the moulds and cook until the appe are golden brown on both sides.